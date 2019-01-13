Tamar Braxton, Ryan Lochte, Anthony Scaramucci cast in 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Newly announced White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci speaks to the press during the daily briefing at the White House, in Washington, D.C. on July 21, 2017. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Michael Phelps of the United States remains in the water with Ryan Lochte after winning the gold medal in the Men's 200m individual medley with a time of 1:54.66 at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 11, 2016. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Singer Tamar Braxton is competing on Season 2 of "celebrity Big Brother." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Singer Tamar Braxton, Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci will compete on Season 2 of CBS' Celebrity Big Brother.

Other housemates confirmed for the reality competition series include actors Joey Lawrence and Jonathan Bennett, comedian Tom Green, Olympic track star and bobsledder Lolo Jones, actress Lindsay Lohan's mother Dina, former pro football player Ricky Williams, former pro wrestler Natalie Eva Marie, singer and television personality Kandi Burruss and Kato Kaelin, a talk-show host who first gained fame as one of the headline-grabbing witnesses in O.J. Simpson's double murder trial.

The two-night season premiere is to air Jan. 21-22 with Julie Chen returning as host. Over three weeks, it will air 13 times with the two-hour finale on Feb. 13.

"These 12 Celebrity Houseguests will live together in the iconic Big Brother house, which is outfitted with 80 HD cameras and over 100 microphones capturing their every move, 24 hours a day, with zero contact to the world beyond its walls," a message on the show's website said.

"Each week, one or more Celebrity Houseguests will be evicted from the house, and the last one remaining will take home the grand prize of $250,000!"