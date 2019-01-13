Trending Stories

Megyn Kelly parts ways with NBC, receives rest of contract
Reports: Steve Buscemi's wife, artist Jo Andres, dies at 65
Eddie Murphy confirms 'Coming to America' sequel
Brie Larson and Alex Greenwald end engagement
21 Savage's 'I Am > I Was' tops U.S. album chart again

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Golden Globes red carpet

Latest News

Tamar Braxton, Ryan Lochte, Anthony Scaramucci cast in 'Celebrity Big Brother'
Pompeo to seek update on Khashoggi murder from Saudi crown prince
'Saw' scribes to write 'Final Destination' reboot
Trump blasts 'insulting' report on FBI probe into Russia ties
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham wed in Hawaii
 
Back to Article
/