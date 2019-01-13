'Game of Thrones' Season 8 to premiere April 14

Actor Kit Harington attends the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actress Maisie Williams arrives for the the 23rd annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles on January 29, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Sophie Turner arrives for the the 23rd annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles on January 29, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

The final season of "Game of Thrones" will begin airing on April 14, HBO announced Sunday. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The medieval fantasy drama Game of Thrones will kick off its eighth and final season on April 14.

HBO announced the date Sunday night.

The network also released a 90-second trailer showing sisters Sansa and Arya Stark (played by Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams) and their foster brother Jon Snow (played by Kit Harington) visiting by torchlight their family's underground crypt where they are faced with statues that look like themselves.

The clip ends with the flame blown out, a mist filling the cavern, Jon drawing his sword and the premiere date being revealed.

The show co-stars Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jerome Flynn and Iain Glen.