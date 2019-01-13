Claire Foy accepts 3rd See Her Award at Critics' Choice gala

Claire Foy, winner of the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "The Crown," appears backstage during the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Damien Chazelle director/producer; Claire Foy, actress, and Ryan Gosling, actor, attend the "First Man" premiere in Washington, D.C. on October 4. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Claire Foy was honored with the See Her Award at the Critics' Choice gala in Los Angeles Sunday night. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The Crown and First Man star Claire Foy received the third annual Critics' Choice See Her Award in Los Angeles Sunday night.

Viola Davis, the inaugural winner of the award, presented Foy with her statuette. Gal Gadot earned the accolade last year.

"I've struggled quite a lot with the idea of me accepting it because I immediately thought, 'I've offered nothing and I have nothing to offer,'" Foy said.

"And it was something that Viola said in that (introductory video) clip, actually, which is the fact that the greatest privilege of your life is to be who you are and I've realized that that is all I have to offer. Is myself. And all I've ever tried to do with anything I've ever made, any work that I've been in is to, hopefully, make something, which people recognize -- that they recognize themselves on screen in some way."

On the blue carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards