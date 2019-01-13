'Americans,' 'Mrs. Maisel' win Critics' Choice Awards for TV

Rachel Brosnahan appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' during the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 6. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Matthew Rhys' TV show "The Americans" was named Best Drama at the Critics' Choice Awards Sunday night. He was also named Best Actor in a TV Drama. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The Americans was voted Best TV Drama and its star Matthew Rhys Best Actor in a TV Drama at the Critics' Choice Awards ceremony in Santa Monica Sunday night.

Rhys' co-star Noah Emmerich was also recognized as Best Supporting Actor in a Drama.

Killing Eve lead Sandra Oh was voted Best Actress in a TV Drama and the Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama honor went to Thandie Newton for Westworld.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was deemed Best TV Comedy and its stars Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein won the trophies for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress in a TV Comedy.

Barry castmates Bill Hader and Henry Winkler were named Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor in a TV Comedy.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace won for Best Limited Series and its star Darren Criss Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie.

Escape at Dannemora lead Patricia Arquette and Sharp Objects standout Amy Adams tied for the Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie title.

Adams' screen partner Patricia Clarkson won for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited TV Series or TV Movie and Ben Whishaw took home the statuette for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited TV series or TV Movie for his work in A Very English Scandal. Jesus Christ Superstar won for Best TV Movie.

