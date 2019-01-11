"The Punisher" star Ben Barnes attends the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jon Bernthal stars in the newest trailer for "The Punisher" Season 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Jon Bernthal enters into a new war against crime in the latest trailer Netflix and Marvel's, The Punisher Season 2.

The clip, released on Thursday, features The Punisher (Bernthal) saving a stranger (Giorgia Whigham) from a group of armed men inside of a bar.

The Punisher violently takes down the crew and finds himself also wanted by the attackers who have teamed up with his former friend turned enemy, Billy Russo (Ben Barnes).

Russo has amassed a small army and will stop at nothing to get his revenge against The Punisher, who is ready to gun down anyone in his path.

"I'm not the one who dies, I'm the one who does the killing," The Punisher says.

The Punisher Season 2 is set to arrive on Netflix on January 18. Josh Stewart and Floriana Lima are also set to star.

The Punisher Season 2 comes as Netflix has canceled each of its Marvel shows after a new season debuted including Iron Fist, Luke Cage and Daredevil. Only The Punisher and Jessica Jones have yet to be canceled.