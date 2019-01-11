Tarek El Moussa is 'happy' about Christina's new marriage

Tarek El Moussa (L), pictured with Christina El Moussa, spoke out following Christina's wedding to Ant Anstead. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Tarek El Moussa is weighing in on Christina El Moussa's new marriage.

The 37-year-old television personality spoke out in a series of posts Thursday on Instagram Stories following Christina's wedding to Ant Anstead.

"Christina got married, yes," he said. "I'm actually happy for her. I think it's a great thing. I think they get along well and most importantly, it's good for my children."

Tarek shut down tabloid reports claiming he was "devastated and depressed" about Christina moving on.

"I'm happy. My life is amazing. I have amazing friends. I love my babies. My family is great," the star said. "I just want everybody to know that I'm doing fantastic and I'm super happy and I'm positive."

Tarek and Christina, who star on the HGTV series Flip or Flop, split in December 2016 after six years of marriage. The pair are parents to two children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden.

"I'm glad that she found someone. It's a good thing; it's a positive thing," Tarek said. "The truth is, everything we do is about the kids. At the end of the day, my kids are going to have a stable household."

Christina tied the knot with Anstead at a surprise ceremony Dec. 22 in Newport Beach, Calif. She detailed her engagement and "quiet" wedding in an interview with People this month.

"It's different for us now. We didn't want all the fuss. Just a quiet wedding without all the drama and paparazzi," the new bride said.