Scott Foley arrives for the 46th NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 6, 2015. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Lauren Cohan attends the premiere of "Mile 22" in Los Angeles on August 9. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Lauren Cohan and Scott Foley will soon be seen in the dramedy "Whiskey Cavalier." Photo by Craig Sjodin/ABC

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A sneak preview of Whiskey Cavalier is scheduled to air after the Oscars ceremony on Feb. 24.

The new ABC dramedy stars The Walking Dead actress Lauren Cohan and Scandal alum Scott Foley.

Also featuring Ana Ortiz, Tyler James Williams and Vir Das, the show follows the adventures of "an inter-agency team of flawed, funny and heroic spies who periodically save the world," a network synopsis said.

The hour-long series is to begin at 11:35 p.m. after the high-profile awards ceremony. Its official primetime premiere date is set for Feb. 27 at 10 p.m.

Foley shared a photo on Instagram Thursday of him on the show's set.

"Love my crew. Working hard here in #Prague #whiskeycavalier," he captioned the image.