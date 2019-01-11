Penelope finds romance in 'One Day at a Time' Season 3 trailer

Rita Moreno arrives on the red carpet for the 90th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 4. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Netflix has released a trailer for Season 3 of One Day at a Time, which is due to premiere on the streaming service on Feb. 8.

Starring Justin Machado, Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Todd Grinnell, Sheridan Pierce and Stephen Tobolowsky, the sitcom is about members of the Cuban-American Alvaraz family, who live and work in California. It is the remake of writer-producer Norman Lear's same-titled series from the 1970s and '80s.

Thursday's 2 1/2-minute preview shows Moreno's Lydia preparing to make a big announcement, Machado's Penelope reprimanding Ruiz's Alex for vaping marijuana and Gomez's Elena declaring she wants to take her relationship with Pierce's Syd to the next level.

Penelope also is seen kissing a man after comparing notes on how overprotective they are about their children.