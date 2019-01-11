Two of @LBardugo ’s best-selling Grishaverse books will be adapted into a new series by #BirdBox screenwriter @HIGHzurrer ! “Shadow and Bone” and “Six of Crows” follow a young soldier as she uses magical power to unite her world even as dangerous forces plot against her! #tsarpunk pic.twitter.com/OtNvJ6GRAA

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced plans to adapt Leigh Bardugo's best-selling fantasy-adventure novels Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows into a television series.

Eric Heisserer (Bird Box, ARRIVAL) will be serving as showrunner and is adapting the novels, which take place in Bardugo's Grishaverse series.

Netflix has ordered eight episodes of the series, which will combine the stories and characters of Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows. Shawn Levy's 21 Laps studio is producing with Pouya Shahbazian (Divergent) executive producing.

Bardugo's Grishaverse books have sold over 2.5 million copies. A new entry in the series titled King of Scars, is set for release on Jan. 29.

