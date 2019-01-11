Jaime Camil arrives at the Latin Grammy Person of the Year gala honoring Mexican rock band Mana in Las Vegas, Nev., on November 14, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Jane the Virgin's fifth and final season is set to premiere on The CW on March 27.

The official Twitter account for Jane the Virgin announced the premiere date on Thursday alongside a new poster for the upcoming final season.

The poster features star Gina Rodriguez bending down to pull in a young child, possibly Mateo.

"Ay, dios mío! The final season premieres Wednesday, March 27 on The CW! #JaneTheVirgin," reads the caption.

Jane the Virgin's final season will be airing in a new time slot on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

The CW also announced on Thursday premiere dates for other programs including DC's Legends of Tomorrow which returns on April 1, iZombie on May 2, The 100 on April 30 and In the Dark which will be making its series premiere on April 4.