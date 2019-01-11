'Criminal Minds' to end with Season 15

A.J. Cook arrives for Elyse Walker's The Pink Party at Santa Monica Airport on October 19, 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aisha Tyler attends the 70th annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Beverly Hills on February 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Paget Brewster's mystery drama "Criminal Minds" is to wrap up with its 15th season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The upcoming 15th season of Criminal Minds will be the procedural's last, CBS announced.

"Hey, #CriminalMinds fans -- we've got big news. First, mark your calendar for the Season 14 finale, Feb 6 at 10/9c. Next, get ready for a momentous ride: Season 15 will be our epic final season," the show's Twitter account said Thursday.

The post included a photo of cast members Joe Mategna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez and Daniel Henney. The series about a team of elite FBI profilers debuted in 2005.

"I have been blessed to work on 564 episodes of Television drama. Plus 7 Features," executive producer Harry Bring tweeted. "No show has given me more pleasure and satisfaction than my time on Criminal Minds. Still got 10 more episode of CM and then maybe retirement."