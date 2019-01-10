Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Million Dollar Listing star Josh Altman is going to be a dad of two.

The 39-year-old television personality said in a joint interview with wife Heather Altman on Wednesday that they're "super excited" to be having another baby.

"We're expecting baby number two!" Heather told Extra.

"We're super excited," Altman said.

Altman and Heather are already parents to 21-month-old daughter Alexis Kerry. The couple said they plan to go with the flow as they welcome another child to their family.

"[We won't] be so crazy about everything," Heather said. "The rules will be a little more flexible this time."

"Our world is going to revolve around them," Altman added. "You know, we just kind of go with it. We go with it. Our house is a mess -- we're now used to that and we're not even going to try to clean it up anymore."

Heather shared a photo Thursday on Instagram of Alexis wearing a pair of fairy wings and a hat with pom pom ears.

"Thursday motivation - wear your personality," she captioned the post.

Altman stars on the Bravo series Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, which follows Altman and other real estate agents as they sell high-end properties in the Los Angeles area. The show returned for an 11th season last week.