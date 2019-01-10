Hulu cancels Sarah Silverman's 'I Love You, America'

Sarah Silverman attends the premiere of "Ralph Breaks the Internet" on November 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sarah Silverman's "I Love You, America" has been canceled by Hulu. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Hulu has canceled Sarah Silverman's variety series I Love You, America, the comedian announced on Twitter.

"Well, Hulu cancelled I Love You, America and we're all pretty damn heartbroken. So in traditional twitter funeral style, I'll be RTing the love," Silverman said on Wednesday before retweeting compliments about the show.

Silverman created and hosted the program which sought to bring people of different political and cultural beliefs together through interviews and field segments.

I Love You, America, which debuted in 2017, ran for 21 episodes as part of a divided first season.

Funny or Die produced the series with Silverman also serving as an executive producer alongside Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, Amy Zvi, Gavin Purcell and Joe Farrell.

"We are so proud of I Love You, America and congratulate Sarah, the producers and the entire team for engaging thoughtful conversation and showcasing such diverse points of view every week," Funny or Die said in a statement.

"Whether it was connecting with firemen in Mineola, Texas, over 'pooping their pants' stories, or going on a blind date with a conservative lobbyist in D.C., Sarah's commitment was boundless and there is nothing more to say than 'we lerve you' to the whole crew," the company continued.