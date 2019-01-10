Nev Schulman (R) and Laura Perlongo attend the MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nev Schulman (R) and Laura Perlongo welcomed their second child Wednesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Catfish host Nev Schulman is giving fans a first glimpse of his newborn son.

The 34-year-old television personality took to Instagram Thursday after welcoming a baby boy, Beau Bobby Bruce, with wife Laura Perlongo on Wednesday.

Schulman shared a video of himself holding and rocking little Beau. The clip includes a cute sneeze from the newborn.

"Beau Bobby Bruce has arrived! A perfect little ray of son-shine. 7lbs 15 oz," Schulman captioned the post. "Beau & Laura are all giggles and snuggles and we couldn't be happier."

Perlongo posted a photo and video on her own account.

"BEAU BOBBY BRUCE 1/9/19 Smitten," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Schulman's rep told People Schulman and Perlongo chose the names Beau and Bobby in honor of Schulman's father, while Bruce is a tribute to Perlongo's dad.

Page Six said Schulman was speaking at at an event Wednesday in New York when he received word Perlongo had gone into labor. The star rushed off stage 15 minutes into his talk, but was met with cheers from the audience.

Schulman and Perlongo are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Cleo James. The couple announced Perlongo's pregnancy in August.

"WE GOT A BUN IN THE OVEN! see you in January lil' guy," Schulman wrote on Instagram at the time.

Schulman and Perlongo married in July 2017. Schulman hosts the MTV series Catfish, which returned for a seventh season last week.