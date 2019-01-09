Daniel Dae Kim attends the New York premiere of "Man of Steel" on June 10, 2013. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Daniel Dae Kim will play a brash new chief of surgery on "The Good Doctor." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Daniel Dae Kim will have a recurring role on The Good Doctor.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Kim, an executive producer on the show, will appear in multiple episodes of the ABC series.

Kim will play Dr. Jackson Han, a brash new chief of surgery at St. Bonaventure Hospital. The character makes a big splash and puts Dr. Shaun Murphy's (Freddie Highmore) career in jeopardy.

"As a fan of our show, I'm thrilled to be doing a guest arc with such a talented, kind and hard-working cast," Kim said in a statement. "[Showrunner] David [Shore] and I have been looking for the right opportunity and we've found a character that's both dynamic and surprising."

"It's an added bonus for my character to be directed by our own Freddie Highmore, who's proving to be as talented behind the camera as in front of it," he added. "It's been a lot of fun already and I'm excited for the episodes to air."

Deadline said Kim will debut as Han in Episode 15 of Season 2. He will also appear in Episodes 16-18, the final episodes of the season.

The Good Doctor is based on the South Korean series of the same name. Kim was instrumental in bringing the show to the U.S., and executive produces via his 3AD production company.

Kim is known for playing Jin-Soo Kwon on Lost and Chin Ho Kelly on Hawaii Five-0. The Good Doctor marks his first TV role since leaving Hawaii Five-0 in 2017.