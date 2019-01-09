Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Amazon has released a new trailer for its upcoming four-part documentary series titled Lorena that explores the scandal surrounding Lorena Bobbitt after she cut off her husband John Bobbitt's penis.

The clip, released on Wednesday, features Lorena and John sitting down for interviews to discuss what happened, the ensuing trial and the effect the scandal has had on their lives and the media.

The series, from executive producer Jordan Peele, aims to give a new perspective on one of the biggest new stories of the 1990s as it focuses on Lorena's point of view.

"I didn't choose to be in the spotlight, but there's no going back," Lorena says in the trailer.

Lorena is set to arrive on Amazon's Prime Video service on Feb. 15.

"On a sleepy night in 1993, Lorena Bobbitt sliced off her husband's penis after years of abuse. John and Lorena Bobbitt's dueling narratives exploded in a ravenous 24-hour news cycle, igniting a renewed battle of the sexes. Lorena became a national joke, her suffering ignored by the male-dominated press," reads the synopsis.

"But as John spiraled downward, Lorena found strength in the scars of her ordeal. This four-part docuseries from Executive Producer Jordan Peele, revisits the events of this American scandal and sheds a new light on one of the most sensationalized tabloid stories of our time," it continued.

Lorena was cleared of criminal charges and was released from a state mental hospital on the condition she continue therapy on an outpatient basis in February 1994.

She was committed to the mental hospital for 45 days observation after a jury found her innocent by reason of insanity on a charge of malicious wounding.

"It made me a stronger person. Everything is just a learning experience...I really learned a lot, especially about the way men and women treat each other," she said at the time about her trial and stay at the mental hospital.