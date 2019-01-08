Lisa Vanderpump reacts to Brandi Glanville, Denise Richards friendship

Denise Richards attends the New York premiere of "Madea's Witness Protection" on June 25, 2012. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Lisa Vanderpump said she's "okay" with Brandi Glanville hanging out with Denise Richards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Lisa Vanderpump is weighing in on former pal Brandi Glanville's friendship with Denise Richards.

The 58-year-old television personality said on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that she's "okay" with Glanville hanging out with Richards, her new co-star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"I'm okay with that. I mean, that's up to them. Everybody finds their own friendships. I have no problem with that whatsoever," she told host Andy Cohen.

Vanderpump had a falling out with Glanville in Season 5. When asked who she can't see herself being friends with again between Glanville and Lisa Rinna, the star answered Glanville.

"Well, 'never' is a big word, but Brandi Glanville," she responded.

Glanville appeared to respond to Vanderpump's remarks in a pair of tweets during the episode. She referred to incidents where she called Vanderpump an expletive and also slapped the star.

"@Andy @BravoWWHL what is it that I did that was so much worse than the others?" Glanville wrote.

"@Andy @BravoWWHL that was a love tap I never meant to physically hurt you it was 'puppy play,'" she added of the slap.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return for a ninth season on Bravo in February. The series co-stars Richards, Rinna, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley and Teddi Mellencamp.