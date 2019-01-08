Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The Game of Thrones prequel is adding The Chronicles of Narnia actress Georgie Henley and seven other actors.

The Wrap confirmed Tuesday that Henley, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Alex Sharp and Toby Regbo will have series regular roles in the new HBO pilot.

Henley, who played Lucy Pevensie in The Chronicles of Narnia movies, celebrated the news in a tweet Tuesday.

"This still does not feel real but wow am I excited and grateful holy moly," the 23-year-old star wrote in all caps, adding a shooting star emoji.

Ackie is known for playing Anna in the 2016 movie Lady Macbeth. Gough appeared in the movie Colette, Bower in the Twilight films, Atim in the TV series Harlots, Jeremiah in the show Humans, Sharp in the Broadway production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and Regbo in the TV series Reign.

Henley and the others join previously announced stars Naomi Watts and Josh Whitehouse. Watts will play a charismatic socialite with a secret, although character details are largely being kept under wraps.

In addition, Variety said SJ Clarkson will direct the pilot and serve as an executive producer. Clarkson has helmed episodes of Dexter, Jessica Jones and Collateral, and is slated to direct the next Star Trek film.

Game of Thrones is based on the George R.R. Martin book series A Song of Ice and Fire, and will return for an eighth and final season in April. The new pilot is set thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones.