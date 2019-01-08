President Donald Trump (C) delivers remarks during a press conference at the White House, on January 4. Trump was joined by, from (L-R) Vice President Mike Pence, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-LA, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-CA. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trevor Noah will be hosting "The Daily Show" live following a speech by President Donald Trump.

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Comedy Central announced that The Daily Show with Trevor Noah will air live Tuesday following President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

Noah will take the Daily Show stage at 11p.m. ET. Trump's speech is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET.

Trump is expected to make his case for a $5 billion wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and touch on the related partial shutdown of the federal government.

Noah will be providing immediate commentary about the State of the Union address. The Daily Show's social media accounts will also be reacting to the speech in real time.

Tuesday's telecast will mark the eighth time The Daily Show has aired live, following episodes on the 2018 midterm election and the 2018 State of the Union address, among other political events.