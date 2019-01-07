Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Dylan Dreyer and a new team of Today hosts will take over the show's third hour.
The 37-year-old weather anchor announced Monday that she, Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin will replace Megyn Kelly in the 9 a.m. ET time slot.
Dreyer shared a selfie with Roker, Today's longtime weather anchor, Jones, the co-anchor of Weekend Today, and Melvin, who was made a Today co-anchor in 2018.
"Hope you don't mind these faces! You'll be seeing a lot of them at 9am. Please join us! #3rdhourtoday #youvegotafriendinus #letthegoodtimesroll," Dreyer captioned the post.
Roker posted the same photo on his own account.
"I love these guys," he wrote.
Kelly's hour, Megyn Kelly Today, was canceled in October following her comments about blackface, which she later apologized for. Dreyer, Roker, Jones and Melvin have all served as fill-ins for Kelly since her exit.
Today has yet to announce a replacement for Kathie Lee Gifford, who announced in December she will leave the show in April 2019 after 11 years as host. E! News said Jenna Bush Hager is rumored as Gifford's replacement.