Hulk Hogan will be present on Raw to honor the late 'Mean' Gene Okerlund. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

John Cena will be making an appearance on Raw Monday following his return to WWE. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- WWE has announced that John Cena will be making an appearance on the first Raw of 2019 on Monday.

Cena's appearance on the red brand follows the 16-time World Champion's return to WWE on Smackdown where he teamed up with Becky Lynch to take on Andrade 'Cien' Almas and his manager Zelina Vega.

"Anything can happen when Cena's in the house," WWE said.

Cena, who can be seen in the new Transformers film Bumblebee, appeared sporadically on WWE programming before 2019. He has a new finishing maneuver known as The Lightning Fist which involves him crossing his arms before delivering a sudden punch to the face.

WWE Hall of Famer and professional wrestling legend Hulk Hogan will also be on Raw to celebrate the life of the late 'Mean' Gene Okerlund.

Okerlund, a legendary professional wrestling interviewer and Hall of Famer, died on Wednesday at the age of 76. He was known for interviewing backstage and inside the ring some of the biggest names in the industry including Hogan, Ric Flair, 'Macho Man' Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior, Sting and many others.

WWE recently released on YouTube segments from 1984 that featured Hogan training Okerlund for their match against George 'The Animal' Steele and Mr. Fuji.

Other superstars set for Raw include Universal Champion Brock Lesnar who will be meeting his Royal Rumble opponent Braun Strowman.

Strowman has earned a title shot against Lesnar despite having an injured elbow. The Monster Among Men has promised he will be healthy and ready to compete at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 27.

WWE posted onto YouTube Saturday a look into Strowman's elbow surgery and rehab titled Remaking the Monster.