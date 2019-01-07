Trending Stories

Craig Johnson says next Longmire book is due out in September
'Aquaman' tops the North American box office for a 3rd weekend
Wendy Williams to return to her talk show on Jan. 14
'Bohemian Rhapsody,' 'Green Book' win big at the Golden Globes
Carol Burnett on career longevity: 'Here's to reruns and YouTube'

Photo Gallery

 
Glenn Close, 'Bohemian Rhapsody' win at the Golden Globes

Latest News

ESA's Hera mission to carry pair of CubeSats to asteroid system
Turkey orders arrests of 100 soldiers in post-coup crackdown
E-cig popularity fuels spike in flavored tobacco use among teenagers
Abby Lee Miller teaches JoJo Siwa to drive in new video
College Football National Championship: Alabama, Clemson meet again
 
Back to Article
/