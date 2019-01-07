'Jersey Shore' star Deena Cortese gives birth to son

Deena Cortese took to Instagram after welcoming a baby boy, Christopher John, with Christopher Buckner. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese is a new mom.

The 31-year-old television personality took to Instagram Saturday after welcoming a baby boy, Christopher John, with husband Christopher Buckner.

Cortese introduced Christopher John, or CJ, in a slideshow of photos and videos. She couldn't help but gush about the newborn in the caption.

"Our Little Man has finally arrived," the star wrote. "Christopher John Buckner (CJ) born January 5th at 4:41 pm at a whopping 20.5 inches.. 6 Lb 8.5 ounces."

"Uhg mommy and daddy love you so much CJ .. youre our everything," she said. "i never thought i could love Chris anymore than i did until i saw him hold CJ."

Buckner also shared the news in a post on his own account.

"I always knew my wife was one of the strongest woman I know but these past 2 days proved it. I couldn't be a more proud husband, and now father to our perfect baby boy CJ," he wrote.

Cortese and Buckner married in October 2017 and announced Cortese's pregnancy in July.

"Our little family is growing! We have a sweet little boy on the way!" Cortese wrote on Instagram at the time.

"We Are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness," she said. "December can't come soon enough! Daddy and Mommy can't wait to meet you Christopher John."

Cortese came to fame on the MTV series Jersey Shore and returned in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018. Her co-star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is expecting a baby boy.