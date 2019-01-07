'Game of Thrones': Sansa, Daenerys meet in new HBO teaser

Sophie Turner arrives for the the 23rd annual SAG Awards on January 29, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Emilia Clarke appears alongside Sophie Turner in a new teaser from HBO which features "Game of Thrones" and "Watchmen." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- HBO has released a teaser trailer that features new scenes from Game of Thrones Season 8, Big Little Lies Season 2 and Watchmen.

Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) meet for the first time as Jon Snow (Kit Harington) stands by in the Game of Thrones footage released Sunday as part of the teaser during the Golden Globe Awards.

"Winterfell is yours, your grace," Sansa says to Daenerys.

For Big Little Lies, Celeste Wright (Nicole Kidman) and Madeline Martha Mackenzie (Reese Witherspoon), appear to be a part of a police lineup as they hold up numbers next to other women. Mary Louise Wright (Meryl Streep) is also featured asking questions.

In the Watchmen preview, masked police officers are standing guard among other masked individuals.

Watchmen, from executive producer Damon Lindelof (Lost, The Leftovers), will not be a re-telling of the Watchmen graphic novel and will feature new characters set in the same world.

HBO also teased a number of returning shows and new series coming in 2019 including True Detective, Euphoria, Veep and Barry, among others.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is set to premiere on HBO in April.