Wendy Williams to return to her talk show on Jan. 14

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Wendy Williams announced this weekend on Instagram that she plans to go back to her talk show later than expected.

She was initially slated to return Monday, but her most recent social-media post indicates she needs more time to recover from a recent health issue.

"Wendy Williams will be returning with all-new episodes of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, January 14, 2019," Williams' Instagram account said Saturday. "After fracturing her shoulder, Wendy is on the mend and wants to return pain-free and be 200%, delivering the best show that millions of viewers tune-in to watch."

Williams' show has been on hiatus since Dec. 20. The author and TV personality apologized last month for slurring her words on the air, explaining that she had suffered a painful hairline fracture in her upper arm.

The 54-year-old author and comedian also announced last February that she had been diagnosed with Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism.