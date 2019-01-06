'The Americans,' 'Spider-Man' are early Golden Globe winners

Cast member Shameik Moore attends the premiere of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" in Los Angeles on December 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Michael Douglas holds kneels as he touches his star during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,648th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on November 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Patricia Arquette (L) and Ben Stiller attend the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Ben Whishaw attends the world premiere of "Mary Poppins Returns" in Los Angeles on November 29. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Richard Madden attends the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Matthew Rhys' "The Americans" won the Golden Globe for Best TV Drama in Los Angeles on Sunday. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Americans won the Golden Globe Award for Best TV Drama in Los Angeles Sunday night.

Richard Madden went home with the Best Actor in a TV Drama prize for his performance in Bodyguard, while Patricia Arquette received the Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for her work in Escape at Dannemora and Ben Whishaw scored the accolade for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for his turn in A Very English Scandal.

Michael Douglas picked up the trophy for Best Actor in a TV Comedy for his performance in The Kominsky Method and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was voted the Best Animated Movie.

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg are hosting the event, which is airing live on NBC.

