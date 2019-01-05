'Vikings' to end with Season 6

Cast member Travis Fimmel attends the premiere of "Warcraft" in Los Angeles on June 6, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers attends the press room at the Orange British Academy Film Awards in London on February 21, 2010. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Katheryn Winnick's "Vikings" is to end with the upcoming, sixth season. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The upcoming, sixth season of History channel's drama Vikings will be its last.

Season 5 is to wrap Jan. 30, with Season 6 expected to debut later this year and the series finale likely to air in 2020.

Vikings writer-producer Michael Hirst is in talks to create a companion series set in the same medieval, Scandinavian world, however.

Through the years, the cast of Vikings has included Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, Clive Standen, Jessalyn Gilsig, Gustaf Skarsgård, Gabriel Byrne, Donal Logue, Alexander Ludwig, Linus Roache and Jonathan Rhys Meyers.

Loosely based on Norse legend, the drama initially focused on Fimmel's hero Ragnar Lothbrok, who was killed off in Season 4. The show has since followed the adventures of his family and crew.