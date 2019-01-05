Carmen is a thief who only steals from thieves in 'Carmen Sandiego' trailer

Actor Finn Wolfhard attends the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 7, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Netflix has released online a 2-minute trailer for its upcoming animated series Carmen Sandiego.

"Everybody asks, 'WHERE is Carmen Sandiego?,' but nobody asks, 'WHO is Carmen Sandiego?'" reads a message accompanying Friday's preview on YouTube.

The clip introduces Carmen as a highly skilled thief who only steals from other thieves.

Jane the Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez lends her voice to the titular, globe-trotting heroine and Stranger Things alum Finn Wolfhard is her sidekick Player.

The show is scheduled to premiere Jan. 18.

Carmen Sandiego began as a computer game series that followed the thief as she traveled the world in search of treasure. The series later inspired a game show, a book series and a television series which ran for four seasons on Fox from 1994 to 1999.