Carmen is a thief who only steals from thieves in 'Carmen Sandiego' trailer

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Netflix has released online a 2-minute trailer for its upcoming animated series Carmen Sandiego.
"Everybody asks, 'WHERE is Carmen Sandiego?,' but nobody asks, 'WHO is Carmen Sandiego?'" reads a message accompanying Friday's preview on YouTube.
The clip introduces Carmen as a highly skilled thief who only steals from other thieves.
Jane the Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez lends her voice to the titular, globe-trotting heroine and Stranger Things alum Finn Wolfhard is her sidekick Player.
The show is scheduled to premiere Jan. 18.
Carmen Sandiego began as a computer game series that followed the thief as she traveled the world in search of treasure. The series later inspired a game show, a book series and a television series which ran for four seasons on Fox from 1994 to 1999.