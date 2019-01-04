'Walking Dead' alum Austin Amelio heading to 'Fear the Walking Dead'

Actor Lennie James, a cast member in the AMC television series "Low Winter Sun," attends the premiere of the crime drama in Los Angeles on July 25, 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Austin Amelio as Dwight in "The Walking Dead." The actor reportedly will reprise his role on "Fear the Walking Dead." Photo by Gene Page/AMC

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Walking Dead actor Austin Amelio is joining the cast of the zombie apocalypse drama's spinoff Fear the Walking Dead.

Amelio played Dwight, one of evil Negan's henchmen, on Seasons 6 through 8 of the flagship series.

He was exiled at the end of Season 8 and wasn't seen in the first half of Season 9, which featured two significant time jumps and wrapped in November.

The second half of the season is to begin Feb. 10.

Fear the Walking Dead is heading into its fifth season this year. Its return date has not yet been announced.

Amelio will be the second character to cross over to the spinoff, following Lennie James' Morgan in Season 4.