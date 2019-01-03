Nikki Bella is 'still in love' with John Cena in new 'Total Bellas' clip

Brie Bella (L) and Nikki Bella arrive for the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 22. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

WWE and reality stars Nikki Bella (L) and Brie Bella.

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Nikki Bella admits to still being in love with her ex-boyfriend and fellow WWE star John Cena in a new teaser trailer for Total Bellas Season 4.

The clip released Thursday, features Nikki getting back into the dating scene following her high-profile split from Cena.

"It's confusing because I'm still in love with him," Nikki says during a conversation with her sister Brie Bella.

Nikki is also featured going on a date with former Bachelorette contestant Peter Kraus. "I haven't kissed another guy in nine years," she says to the reality star as he prepares to kiss Nikki.

Other moments from the teaser include Nikki and Brie making a WWE comeback and the pair feuding with Ronda Rousey. Nikki battled Rousey in October at the main event of Evolution, WWE's first-ever all-women pay-per-view event.

Nikki and Cena officially parted ways in July. Nikki, in October, stated that she did not want the breakup to define her career.

Total Bellas Season 4 is set to premiere on E! on Jan. 13.