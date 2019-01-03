"Patriot Act" host Hasan Minhaj has commented on Netflix pulling an episode of his show in Saudi Arabia for its criticism of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Patriot Act host Hasan Minhaj has poked fun at Netflix for pulling an episode of the series from Saudi Arabia due to its content revolving around slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The streaming service announced they had removed the episode on Wednesday following a valid legal request from the Saudi government.

Minhaj is featured in the episode blaming Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for having Khashoggi -- a Saudi citizen, U.S. resident and Washington Post columnist -- killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. The CIA concluded in November that Salman ordered the killing.

"Clearly, the best way to stop people from watching something is to ban it, make it trend online, and then leave it up on YouTube," Minhaj said on Twitter.

Minhaj's comments refer to how the episode can still be accessed globally on YouTube.

Minaj also asked for donations to help the International Rescue Committee in Yemen. "Let's not forget that the world's largest humanitarian crisis is happening in Yemen right now. Please donate," he said.

The IRC is asking for donations to help save lives in war-torn Yemen, stating that 22 million are in need of humanitarian aid.

Netflix launched Patriot Act in October. The talk show features Minhaj, a former star on The Daily Show, discussing politics and culture.