'GMA Day' host Sara Haines expecting baby No. 3

Sarah Haines said she's "super excited" to be having another child with husband Max Shifrin. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- GMA Day host Sara Haines is going to be a mom of three.

The 41-year-old television personality announced Thursday to People she's expecting her third child with husband Max Shifrin in July.

"We just figured out our one-on-one defense and now we have to move to a zone," she told the magazine. "Max and I are super excited while also being terrified!"

Good Morning America confirmed the news in a tweet Thursday.

"Our very own 'GMA Day' co-host @sarahines is pregnant with baby No. 3!" the post reads.

Haines and Shifrin are already parents to 2-year-old son Alec Richard and 1-year-old daughter Sandra Grace. Haines shared photos with Shifrin, their kids and her extended family on Christmas Day in December.

"Merry merry Christmas from the Haines/Shifrin!! Seeing our little family with my #Haines family (the originals + my niece & nephews) has my cup running over @maxshifrin @george5ge @abby_george_," she wrote.

Haines had posted a cute picture in September during her family's visit to the GMA Day set.

"We just can't seem to get a family show when even half of us are looking at the camera - ha! @maxshifrin #Alec #Sandra," she captioned the snapshot.

Haines joined GMA Day as a co-host in September. She has previously appeared on Today, The View and the weekend edition of Good Morning America.