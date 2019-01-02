It's a new year, and that means change. But how is the evolving tech landscape, paired with ever-changing societal norms and pressures, affecting the lives of young people? Find out when #TrueLife /Now premieres TOMORROW on MTV 📱💄 pic.twitter.com/o09SzYS5jw

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- MTV has rebooted their long-running documentary series True Life with its first episode set to examine three young people who are obsessed with looking like the Kardashians.

The series, now titled True Life/Now, will premiere on MTV on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.

The network released a trailer for the new show on Twitter Tuesday that highlighted how three people are going through extreme lengths in order to appear as a member of the Kardashain family.

"I love the Kardashians because they're more then just like idols," one subject says while speaking to the camera.

The episode, titled "Obsessed with Being a Kardashain," will feature Sherrah, a 26-year-old bartender from New York who spent $10,000 on a Brazilian butt lift in order to emulate the Kardashians.

The trailer also details upcoming True Life/Now episodes titled "Obsessed with the Perfect Booty" and "Obsessed with Looking Like a Snapchat Filter."