Netflix pulls 'Patriot Act' episode in Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi killing

"Patriot Act" host Hasan Minhaj. Netflix has removed an episode of the series in Saudi Arabia for its criticism of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Netflix has removed an episode of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj from its streaming service in Saudi Arabia that criticized the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Minhaj blamed Saudi Arabia and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the killing in the episode. Minhaj poked fun at the Saudi government's explanations for Khashoggi's disappearance and said U.S. tech companies should cut financial ties with the country.

Khashoggi, a Saudi citizen, U.S. resident and Washington Post columnist, was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. The CIA concluded in November that Salman ordered the killing.

Netflix was threatened with prosecution under Saudi Arabia's cybercrime law for the episode.

"We strongly support artistic freedom and removed this episode only in Saudi Arabia after we had received a valid legal request -- and to comply with local law," Netflix said in a statement.

The episode can still be accessed globally on YouTube.

Netflix launched Patriot Act in October. The talk show features Minhaj, a former star on The Daily Show, discussing politics and culture.