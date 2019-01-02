Carrie Ann Inaba named permanent co-host of 'The Talk'

L-R Hosts of "The Talk" Aisha Tyler, Sheryl Underwood, Sara Gilbert, Eve and Julie Chen hold up their award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show backstage in the press room during the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena on April 29. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Carrie Ann Inaba made her debut as permanent co-host of "The Talk" on Wednesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba officially replaced Julie Chen as a co-host of The Talk on Wednesday.

The panel for the daily chat show includes Eve, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood.

Chen announced in September she was leaving the show following her husband Leslie Moonves' exit as chief executive officer and chairman of CBS amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Inaba, who began her television career nearly three decades ago as one of the Fly Girls dancers on the sketch comedy show In Loving Color, has filled in as a guest host on The Talk for the past two years.

"Everyone's Talking about it, and I'm excited to confirm it. We're welcoming Carrie Ann Inaba to The Talk table," Angelica McDaniel, executive vice president of daytime programs for CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. "Carrie Ann connects with audiences by being genuine. We appreciate her warmth, heart and vulnerability, and love what she brings to the show."