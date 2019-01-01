'Stranger Things' Season 3 to premiere on July 4

Joe Keery (L), Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton attend the 18th annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party in Beverly Hills on January 8, 2017. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Actor Millie Bobby attends the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17.

"Stranger Things" Season 3 starring Noah Schnapp and Winona Ryder is set to debut on Netflix on July 4.

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The third season of the supernatural series Stranger Things is scheduled to debut July 4 on Netflix.

The streaming service announced the premiere date early Tuesday on Twitter.

The message also included a poster showing animated versions of characters played by Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink watching fireworks light up a summer night sky.

A YouTube video showed footage from the 1984-85 broadcast of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" being interrupted on a television by computer coding.

The message: "One summer can change everything. July 4, 1985," appears on the screen before the "1985" changes to "2019."

"Stranger Things 3" are the last words seen in the minute-long clip.

Set in 1985 Indiana, the show co-stars Winona Ryder and David Harbour.

The titles of the next batch of episodes are "Suzie, Do You Copy?" "The Mall Rats," "The Case of the Missing Lifeguard," "The Sauna Test," "The Source," "The Birthday," "The Bite" and "The Battle of Starcourt."