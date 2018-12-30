Taylor Swift sings 'All Too Well' in new Netflix special preview

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift posted on Twitter this weekend another brief preview of her new music special for Netflix.
"'All Too Well' was never a single, and it always blows my mind that it is consistently one of the loudest songs the crowd sings when I play it. Moments like this defined the Reputation Stadium Tour for me, and I can't wait for you to see it in full starting at 12:01 AM 12/31 PST," Swift tweeted Saturday.
The post included a 40-second video of Swift performing the song and playing the guitar as concertgoers sing the lyrics along with her. A separate trailer for the special was released two weeks ago.
Swift turned 29 this month. Her song "Look What You Made Me Do" also achieved the milestone of 1 billion views on YouTube in December.
