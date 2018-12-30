Taylor Swift sings 'All Too Well' in new Netflix special preview

Taylor Swift, winner of the Best Album of the Year award for "1989," appears backstage during the 58th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 15, 2016. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift posted on Twitter this weekend another brief preview of her new music special for Netflix.

"'All Too Well' was never a single, and it always blows my mind that it is consistently one of the loudest songs the crowd sings when I play it. Moments like this defined the Reputation Stadium Tour for me, and I can't wait for you to see it in full starting at 12:01 AM 12/31 PST," Swift tweeted Saturday.

The post included a 40-second video of Swift performing the song and playing the guitar as concertgoers sing the lyrics along with her. A separate trailer for the special was released two weeks ago.

Swift turned 29 this month. Her song "Look What You Made Me Do" also achieved the milestone of 1 billion views on YouTube in December.