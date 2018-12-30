Actor Derek Mears attends the premiere of the film "Drag Me to Hell" in Los Angeles on May 12, 2009. File Photo/= by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Director Len Wiseman posted on Instagram a video from the set of his new DC Universe supernatural drama Swamp Thing.

"(Cinematographer) @pedroluque always adding a spot of romance to the occasion," Wiseman captioned the clip, which shows a man steering a film-crew boat "Venetian-style" through a misty bog at night. Someone sings briefly and Italian mandolin music plays in the background of the video.

Andy Bean is set to portray biologist Alec Holland, who transforms into the powerful Swamp Thing during his marshland research. Derek Mears will play the monster that takes over Holland's body.

The live-action, comic book adaptation will co-star Crystal Reed, Jennifer Beals, Will Patton, Virginia Madsen and Maria Sten. The show will be available next year on the new DC Universe streaming service.