Mary Lou Retton gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton was eliminated from Season 27 of "Dancing with the Stars" Monday night. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton became the latest celebrity sent home on Dancing with the Stars Season 27 Monday night.

"This has been the time of my life. I hadn't challenged myself in decades and I challenged myself and I'm off to a fresh new start," Retton said after she and her professional dance partner Sasha Farber were eliminated from the compettion.

Still in the running for the coveted mirror-ball trophy are radio personality Bobby Bones, Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace, model Alexis Ren, Dukes of Hazzard and Smallville star John Schneider, Harry Potter icon Evanna Lynch, former NFL star DeMarcus Ware, Disney Channel alum Milo Manheim and Bachelor in Paradise star Joe Amabile.

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are the show's hosts. The judges' panel is comprised of Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.