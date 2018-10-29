Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Netflix released on Monday the first trailer for their upcoming documentary Dogs that will highlight the special relationships canines form with humans.

The clip features footage from the series including one dog owner who journeys to Syria in order to bring his dog Zeus home and a young girl who is given a service dog in order to help with a disability.

The six-part series, from executive producers Glen Zipper and Amy Berg, will also feature episodes on an Italian fisherman who uses his Labrador to help with the family business, two world-renowned dog groomers who enter into a competition in Los Angeles, a sanctuary in Costa Rica that houses thousands of dogs and an episode that examines the adoption of dogs in New York City.

"I think we're just scraping the surface of what dogs can really do," a voice over says.

Dogs is set to arrive on Netflix on Nov. 16. The streaming service on Twitter said that the program will make viewers laugh, cry and hug the nearest dog.