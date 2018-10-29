CBS All Access renews 'Strange Angel' for Season 2

Actor Rupert Friend, right, and Aimee Mullins attend the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on January 30, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jack Reynor's CBS All Access show "Strange Angel" will return for a second season. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- CBS All Access said Monday it has ordered a second season of Strange Angel, a series starring Jack Reynor, Rupert Friend and Bella Heathcote.

"The period drama explores the bizarre true story of Jack Parsons, a man who straddled the worlds of science and the occult, pioneering America's rocketry program while simultaneously practicing sex magick rituals and living by the creed, 'Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the Law,'" a synopsis said.

Created by Mark Heyman and based on George Pendle's book of the same name, Season 1 of Strange Angel is now streaming. It co-stars Peter Mark Kendall, Michael Gaston, Greg Wise, Rade Šerbedžija, Zack Pearlman and Keye Chen.

"We look forward to exploring the next chapter of Jack Parsons' journey," Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content at CBS All Access, said in a statement. "Strange Angel and its talented cast and crew are the epitome of the type of programming we strive for at CBS All Access -- daring, imaginative and unconventional."