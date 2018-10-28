'Timeless' movie to air on NBC Dec. 20

Goran Visnjic attends the AARP The Magazine's 11th annual Movies for Grownups Award Gala in Beverly Hills on February 6, 2012. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Actor Abigail Spencer attends the 33rd annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on March 3. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Malcolm Barrett's NBC show "Timeless" is getting a 2-hour movie to wrap up the series on Dec. 20. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- NBC said it will air its series-capping Timeless movie on Dec. 20.

"Get the Lifeboat ready and grab your stash of #Chocodiles! We're going to December 20th 8/7c on NBC! #Timeless," the show's Twitter feed said.

The post also included the message, "It's time to get Rufus back!"

Co-starring Matt Lanter, Abigail Spencer, Malcolm Barrett, Goran Visnjic, Paterson Joseph, Sakina Jaffrey and Claudia Doumit, the show debuted in 2016 and followed the fictional Lifeboat crew of time travelers whose adventures highlight history's unsung heroes, particularly women and people of color.

Various episodes have explored World War II, Watergate, the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln, the French and Indian War, organized crime and the Apollo 11 space mission.

NBC canceled the show twice, then revived it both times due to the overwhelming support from fans. The network said in July it would bring the cast back for one more, 2-hour adventure to air in December, but the exact date was not announced until Friday.

Lanter told UPI last month that he hadn't read the script yet for the Timeless movie, but he thought it would likely have a Christmas theme and feature his soldier character Wyatt and Spencer's college professor Lucy leading their team back in time to save Barrett's computer programmer-pilot Rufus, who was in great peril at the end of Season 2.