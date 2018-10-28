Jessica Williams to star in Hulu's 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' series

Mindy Kaling arrive on the red carpet at the "Ocean's 8" world premiere on June 5 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jessica Williams is to star in Hulu's series adaptation of the 1994 movie, "Four Weddings and a Funeral." File Photo by Helga Esteb/Shutterstock

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Jessica Williams, Nikesh Patel, Rebecca Rittenhouse and John Reynolds are set to star in Hulu's romantic comedy series, Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Mindy Kaling and Matt Warburton penned the pilot for the show, which is based on the 1994 movie of the same name. The film starred Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell.

"Jess, the young communications director for a New York senatorial campaign, receives a wedding invitation from her college schoolmate now living in London," a press release from the streaming service said. "She leaves her professional and personal life behind, in favor of traveling to England and reconnecting with old friends and ends up in the midst of their personal crises. Relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused, and of course there are four weddings... and a funeral."

The series is slated to premiere in 2019. Williams -- who is best known for her work in 2 Dope Queens and on The Daily Show -- will play Jess.