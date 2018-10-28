Trending Stories

Alicia Witt: A 'massive overlap' of Hallmark and horror fans
'Stan Against Evil' is a 'half-hour respite' from 'real horror,' creator says
Alexander Skarsgard joins monster crossover 'Godzilla vs. Kong'
Jenna Dewan files for divorce from Channing Tatum
Famous birthdays for Oct. 28: Gwendoline Christie, Brad Paisley

Photo Gallery

 
'Hocus Pocus' turns 25: The cast through the years

Latest News

El Clasico: Barcelona's Luis Suarez has hat-trick vs. Real Madrid
Billy Magnussen: 'Tell Me a Story' is 'scary and dark and sexy'
Mail bomb suspect to face hearing as lawmakers call for civility
IBM to acquire cloud software provider Red Hat for $34B
Homeland Security's Nielsen to caravan: 'Do not come' to U.S.
 
Back to Article
/