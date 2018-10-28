Alicia Witt: A 'massive overlap' of Hallmark and horror fans

Alicia Witt arrives on the red carpet at the "Danny Collins" New York premiere on March 18, 2015. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Alicia Witt can now be seen in Amazon's horror anthology series, "Lore." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The Walking Dead and The Exorcist alum Alicia Witt said many horror fans tell her they also enjoy her Hallmark Channel holiday movies.

"I discovered really quickly there is a massive overlap," the actress recently told reporters at New York Comic Con.

"They do put on the Hallmark Channel at Christmastime because it is so festive. It's so nice for families getting together. It eases the tension, but the rest of the year they actually love the suspense and the horror. So, when I do the conventions, I am really delighted to find that about one out of every three people that come up to my table is like, 'Yeah, you were great in that or whatever, but the Hallmark Christmas movies ... ' That's what they really want to talk about."

Witt said she loves working on projects like A Very Merry Mix-Up, Christmas at Cartwright's, I'm Not Ready for Christmas and Christmas List.

"They make me as happy as the people who watch them," Witt said.

The 43-year-old actress can now be seen in Season 2 of Amazon's creepy anthology series, Lore, which is based on Aaron Mahnke's popular podcast.