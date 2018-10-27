Director Jordan Peele, winner of the award for Best Original Screenplay for "Get Out," appears backstage at the 90th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sanaa Lathan arrives for the world premiere of "Girls Trip" in Los Angeles on July 13, 2017.

Adam Scott, pictured here with his wife Naomi, is to star in an episode of CBS All Access' "Twilight Zone" reboot.

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Parks and Recreation and Big Little Lies alum Adam Scott will star in an episode of the CBS All Access reboot of The Twilight Zone.

Get Out filmmaker Jordan Peele is hosting and producing the sci-fi anthology show, which will return in 2019.

The Affair actress Sanaa Lathan was previously announced as the star of another episode.

The original The Twilight Zone ran on CBS 1959-64 and it remains popular in reruns.