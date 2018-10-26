"Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon stands on a float during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Tiffany Haddish performed James Brown's "Sex Machine" during a Lip Sync Battle segment on "The Tonight Show." Fie Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Tiffany Haddish faced off against Jimmy Fallon in a round of Lip Sync Battle on The Tonight Show.

The segment, which aired on Thursday, featured the pair dancing and pretending to sing two previously selected songs.

Fallon started things off with a high-energy performance of "Groove is in the Heart," which ended with the late night host trying to catch his breath.

Haddish was up next and performed "Afro Puffs" by The Lady of Rage, an MC the comedian said was one of her favorites while growing up in Los Angeles.

"You're going rough with your afro puff," Fallon said.

"We going gangsta baby," Haddish replied.

Fallon then performed "Psycho" by Post Malone, where he donned fake face tattoos in order to resemble the rapper.

Haddish ended things with a performance of "Sex Machine" by James Brown. She requested a black and white filter from the camera man and wore a cape. Fallon declared Haddish the winner due to her impressive leg work.