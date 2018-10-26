Maisie Williams attends the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Maisie Williams had a happy reunion with her former Game of Thrones co-star Richard Madden.

The 21-year-old British actress, who plays Arya Stark on the HBO series, shared a sweet photo Friday with Madden, who portrayed Arya's brother Robb Stark.

The picture shows Madden smiling as he embraces a beaming Williams. E! News reported Madden and Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, attended Williams' play I and You in London.

Madden also posted the snapshot with Williams on his own account.

"Last night watching @maisie_williams being brilliant in her new play @hampstead_theatre," he wrote.

Madden's character was killed off at the "red wedding" in Game of Thrones Season 3. Williams and Harington will return in the show's eighth and final season.

"I'm the serial killer everyone's rooting for," Williams said of Arya in a recent interview with Elle U.K.

"I think until last season, Arya was always killing the baddies. But then we saw her start to use those manipulative powers. It's not until she had that whole dialogue with her sister Sansa in the last season that you realize what she's become, that she's being awful to someone who we love," she added, referring to Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner).

"This final season is going to be incredible," the star teased. "I was in the first episode and I want to be in the last."

Game of Thrones Season 8 will premiere in 2019.