CBS All Access orders two seasons of 'Star Trek' cartoon

Cast members Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, Jake Johnson, Annabelle Wallis and director Alex Kurtzman, left to right, attend "The Mummy" photo-op as a 75-foot, 7-ton sarcophagus was revealed to the public in Los Angeles on May 20, 2017. Kurtzman is now working on an animated "Star Trek" series for CBS All Access. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- CBS All Access has ordered two seasons of an animated comedy series called Star Trek: Lower Decks from Rick and Morty writer-producer Mike McMahan.

No vocal cast has been announced yet for the show about the support crew serving on what is described in a press release as one of Starfleet's least important ships.

The streaming service CBS All Access is also the home to Star Trek: Discovery, the latest chapter in the live-action Star Trek franchise.

"Mike won our hearts with his first sentence, 'I want to do a show about the people who put the yellow cartridge in the food replicator so a banana can come out the other end.' His cat's name is Riker. His son's name is Sagan. The man is committed," executive producer Alex Kurtzman said in a statement Thursday. "He's brilliantly funny and knows every inch of every Trek episode, and that's his secret sauce: he writes with the pure, joyful heart of a true fan. As we broaden the world of Trek to fans of all ages, we're so excited to include Mike's extraordinary voice."

Kurtzman's credits include The Mummy, Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness and Star Trek: Discovery.

In May, it was announced that 70 new episodes of Rick and Morty had been ordered for Turner's Adult Swim programming block. The cartoon follows the adventures of a mad scientist and his grandson.