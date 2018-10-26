Cast member Sarah Jessica Parker (R) and her husband, actor Matthew Broderick attend the premiere of "Rules Don't Apply" in Los Angeles on November 10, 2016 File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Colin Ford arrives for the "We Bought a Zoo" premiere in New York on December 12, 2011. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Alyvia Alyn Lind is to co-star in the new Netflix series "Daybreak." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Overboard actress Alyvia Alyn Lind and Captain Marvel cast member Colin Ford are to co-star in Netflix's dark comedy series, Daybreak.

The 10-episode show is based on Brian Ralph's post-apocalyptic graphic novel. The planned adaptation was first announced last week with former teen icon Matthew Broderick set to play a high school principal.

"Daybreak finds 17-year old high school outcast Josh searching for his missing girlfriend Sam in post-apocalyptic Glendale, Calif.," a synopsis explained. "Joined by a ragtag group of misfits including a pyromaniac 12-year-old Angelica and Josh's former high school bully Wesley, now turned pacifist samurai, Josh tries to stay alive amongst the horde of Mad Max-style gangs (evil jocks, cheerleaders turned Amazon warriors), zombie-like creatures called Ghoulies, and everything else this brave new world throws at him."

Ford plays Josh, Lind plays Angelica, Sophie Simnett plays Sam and Austin Crute plays Wesley.

"I'm so excited to announce that I'll be joining @netflix on this amazing project," Ford wrote on Instagram Thursday.