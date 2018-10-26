Harley Quinn voice actress Kaley Cuoco attends the Critics' Choice Awards on January 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Alan Tudyk has been cast to voice The Joker in an upcoming Harley Quinn animated series. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Alan Tudyk is set to voice signature Batman villain The Joker in DC Comics' upcoming Harley Quinn animated series that is coming to streaming service DC Universe.

Diedrich Bader, who will be voicing Batman on Harley Quinn, announced Tudyk's role during an interview with Discussing Film.

"I did a session with him a while ago, and he's very funny as Joker," Bader said.

IGN also confirmed Tudyk's casting on Thursday.

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco will voice Harley Quinn, a character who has an on-and-off relationship with The Joker. Wanda Sykes, Lake Bell, Christopher Meloni, Giancarlo Esposito and Jason Alexander will also be providing voices.

A teaser trailer for the series was released during the New York Comic Con featuring Cuoco's Harley Quinn talking with fellow villain Poison Ivy inside Arkham Asylum. The clip suggests the show will feature comedy along with gratuitous violence.

Tudyk will also appear on DC Universe's live-action Doom Patrol series as the villainous Mr. Nobody.

DC Universe, launched in September, includes original programming such as Titans and will expand to include Doom Patrol, Harley Quinn a live-action Swamp Thing series and Season 3 of Young Justice.